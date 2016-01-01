Iomar Camacho-Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C
Overview
Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Detroit, MI.
Iomar Camacho-Alvarez works at
Locations
-
1
Ribhi Hazin MD PC4777 E Outer Dr Ste 1147, Detroit, MI 48234 Directions (734) 699-2900
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Iomar Camacho-Alvarez?
About Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1861014268
Frequently Asked Questions
Iomar Camacho-Alvarez works at
Iomar Camacho-Alvarez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Iomar Camacho-Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Iomar Camacho-Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Iomar Camacho-Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.