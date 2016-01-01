Insa Duke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Insa Duke, LMFT
Overview
Insa Duke, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Locations
- 1 1600 Sunrise Ave Ste 12, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 499-9188
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Insa Duke, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1992861090
Frequently Asked Questions
Insa Duke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Insa Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Insa Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Insa Duke.
