Inna Dilman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Inna Dilman, PA-C
Overview
Inna Dilman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Inna Dilman works at
Locations
E C Biomedical Laboratory Inc6420 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60645 Directions (773) 973-6100
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Dilman was very good at explaining everything that would be tested in my physical so I had no surprises when I received my results. She also has a great personality and is easy to talk to so I highly recommend her as a doctor P.A. and as a person that you can trust to have your best interest at hand.
About Inna Dilman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1245586627
Frequently Asked Questions
Inna Dilman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Inna Dilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Inna Dilman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Inna Dilman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Inna Dilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Inna Dilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.