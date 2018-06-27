Ingrid Bennett accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ingrid Bennett, LMFT
Overview
Ingrid Bennett, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Middletown, RI.
Ingrid Bennett works at
Locations
Aquidneck Avenue Family Dental747 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI 02842 Directions (401) 841-5299
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She helped me, my wife and my stepdaughter through the complications of a split family. Ingrid should have a Cape. She is a superstar. Thank you Ingrid.
About Ingrid Bennett, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1114034360
