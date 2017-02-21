Dr. Ingrid Chowdhury, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ingrid Chowdhury, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ingrid Chowdhury, PHD is a Psychologist in El Paso, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1401 Montana Ave Ste L, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 587-1091
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chowdhury, is an awesome doctor. She listens, she's kind and she's HONEST which to me, is one of the most important things. I believe that Dr. Chowdhury saved my life after experiencing traumas from the military and I will forever be thankful for her. One thing I will say is if you cancel any appointment actually make sure it's cancelled.
About Dr. Ingrid Chowdhury, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1720001944
Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
