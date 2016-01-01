Dr. Inga Simonian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Inga Simonian, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UC Irvine MC and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Simonian works at
Locations
-
1
Inga Simonian Phd Psychology Group Inc.14930 Ventura Blvd Ste 230, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (626) 415-8287Monday9:00am - 10:00pmTuesday9:00am - 10:00pmWednesday9:00am - 10:00pmThursday9:00am - 10:00pmFriday9:00am - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 10:00pmSunday9:00am - 10:00pm
-
2
Inga Simonian, PhD Psychology Group, Inc.940 E Union St Ste 102, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (818) 208-3827Monday9:00am - 10:00pmTuesday9:00am - 10:00pmWednesday9:00am - 10:00pmThursday9:00am - 10:00pmFriday9:00am - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 10:00pmSunday9:00am - 10:00pm
-
3
Therapy With Ana, Pasadena, CA427 S Marengo Ave Ste 5, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (818) 570-1636
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- Health Net
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Medicare
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Inga Simonian, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Santa Anita Family Service
- Wright Institute of Los Angeles
- BHC Alhambra Hospital
- UC Irvine MC
- California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonian speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
