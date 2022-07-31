Indra Oetomo, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Indra Oetomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Indra Oetomo, PT
Overview
Indra Oetomo, PT is an Acupuncturist in Highlands Ranch, CO.
Indra Oetomo works at
Locations
-
1
Meromed Healing Center8955 Ridgeline Blvd Ste 400, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 683-8338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Indra Oetomo?
I was at point of loosing everything I had, before a colleague told me about a great CREDIT HACKER called KENSTAR. I spoke with him about the issues with my card on late payments. He listened and got my details. What I thought was impossible to handle, To the glory of God I was texted that 354 score have been added to my credit, late payments cleared in less than 72hours. Reach out to him via Email: KENSTARCYBERSERVICES AT GMAIL DOT COM
About Indra Oetomo, PT
- Acupuncture
- English, Dutch
- 1326005745
Frequently Asked Questions
Indra Oetomo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Indra Oetomo accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Indra Oetomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Indra Oetomo works at
Indra Oetomo speaks Dutch.
4 patients have reviewed Indra Oetomo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Indra Oetomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Indra Oetomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Indra Oetomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.