Indira Prado, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Indira Prado, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Indira Prado works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Candelaria Medical Center
    8269 N Loop Dr, El Paso, TX 79907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-1615
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00am
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 01, 2021
Good
— Sep 01, 2021
About Indira Prado, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679593503
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Indira Prado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Indira Prado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Indira Prado works at El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Indira Prado’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Indira Prado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Indira Prado.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Indira Prado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Indira Prado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

