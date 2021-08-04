Imran Rasid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Imran Rasid
Overview
Imran Rasid is a Counselor in Wayne, NJ.
Locations
- 1 530 Hamburg Tpke Ste 209, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 720-9300
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Imran was a great help to me. I was feeling anxioius, stressed and no confidence in certain areas. I even told him he was not going to help me at all. Not only was I wrong, he helped me tremendously with his therapy and techniques. I have had more than 10 sessions with him and I can honeslty say, I do not feel stressed or the amount of anxiety I felt before. He helped me so much, especially with relaxing my mind. He is a great listener and I would highly recommend him.
About Imran Rasid
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Imran Rasid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
