Ilyce Maranga, CH

Chiropractic
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ilyce Maranga, CH is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    188 Montague St Ste 800, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 237-4400
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ilyce Maranga, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821133646
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ilyce Maranga, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ilyce Maranga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ilyce Maranga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ilyce Maranga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Ilyce Maranga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ilyce Maranga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ilyce Maranga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ilyce Maranga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

