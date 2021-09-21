Overview

Dr. Ilya Weiner, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Watchung, NJ. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from The George Washington Univ.



Dr. Weiner works at Psychological Services in Watchung, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.