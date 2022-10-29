See All Chiropractors in New York, NY
Dr. Ilya Simakovsky, DC

Chiropractic
5 (94)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Ilya Simakovsky, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Simakovsky works at TWELFTH MERIDIAN HOLISTIC CENTER in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    154 W 14th St # 401, New York, NY 10011 (212) 989-0850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr. Simakovsky has been an absolute delight. He's an expert in his field with almost 4 decades of experience. He provided my unexpected back pain with immediate relief and a thoughtful plan to full recovery. I trust his judgement and he does right by his clients. Highly recommend him!
    Sean H — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Ilya Simakovsky, DC

    Chiropractic
    39 years of experience
    English, Russian and Spanish
    1578622486
    Education & Certifications

    Logan College of Chiropractic
    Queen's U
