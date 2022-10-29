Dr. Ilya Simakovsky, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simakovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilya Simakovsky, DC
Overview
Dr. Ilya Simakovsky, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Simakovsky works at
Locations
-
1
Main OFFICE154 W 14th St # 401, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 989-0850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simakovsky?
Dr. Simakovsky has been an absolute delight. He’s an expert in his field with almost 4 decades of experience. He provided my unexpected back pain with immediate relief and a thoughtful plan to full recovery. I trust his judgement and he does right by his clients. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Ilya Simakovsky, DC
- Chiropractic
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1578622486
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- Queen's U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simakovsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simakovsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simakovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simakovsky works at
Dr. Simakovsky speaks Russian and Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Simakovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simakovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simakovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simakovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.