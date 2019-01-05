See All Nurse Practitioners in Glen Burnie, MD
Ilya Rozenberg Icon-share Share Profile

Ilya Rozenberg

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ilya Rozenberg is a Nurse Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD. 

Ilya Rozenberg works at Holistic Approach Mental Health LLC in Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holistic Approach Mental Health LLC
    7452 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Ste 107, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 766-1544
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ilya Rozenberg?

    Jan 05, 2019
    Mr Rosenberg has helped me so much. He’s friendly, understanding and compassionate. He explains things so you can understand him. He never rushes me and has a laid back personality that makes me feel comfortable with him. I think he’s great at understanding my issues and prescribing the correct medications for me.
    Anonymous in Pasadena, MD — Jan 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ilya Rozenberg
    How would you rate your experience with Ilya Rozenberg?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ilya Rozenberg to family and friends

    Ilya Rozenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ilya Rozenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ilya Rozenberg.

    About Ilya Rozenberg

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467460865
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ilya Rozenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ilya Rozenberg accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ilya Rozenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ilya Rozenberg works at Holistic Approach Mental Health LLC in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Ilya Rozenberg’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Ilya Rozenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ilya Rozenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ilya Rozenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ilya Rozenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ilya Rozenberg?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.