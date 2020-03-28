Dr. Rich-Holtzberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilene Rich-Holtzberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ilene Rich-Holtzberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Rich-Holtzberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Perspective Psychological Services Inc1 Sansome St Ste 3500, San Francisco, CA 94104 Directions (415) 931-0713
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rich-Holtzberg?
I genuinely enjoyed working with Ilene. She's been my therapist for a few months now and I have appreciated her candor and truth-telling. She is without a doubt different from my previous therapists who I also enjoyed working with. She is a highly educated, opinionated woman that was a good fit for me at a time where I wanted someone to "shake me up" and tell me the truth. There have been other times in my life where compassion, patient listening and kinship where the primary needs I had from a therapist to heal. What I can vouch for with her is that if you want a fierce advocate and someone who will fight with you for your freedom from [a relationship, workplace, oppressive culture], you'll have an ally and coach in her.
About Dr. Ilene Rich-Holtzberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1205017290
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich-Holtzberg accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich-Holtzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich-Holtzberg works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich-Holtzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich-Holtzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich-Holtzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich-Holtzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.