Ilene Glance has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ilene Glance
Overview
Ilene Glance is a Counselor in West Palm Beach, FL.
Ilene Glance works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grace's Way Recovery LLC2200 N Florida Mango Rd Ste 201, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 623-0071
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ilene Glance?
About Ilene Glance
- Counseling
- English
- 1558702530
Frequently Asked Questions
Ilene Glance accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ilene Glance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ilene Glance works at
51 patients have reviewed Ilene Glance. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ilene Glance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ilene Glance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ilene Glance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.