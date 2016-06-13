Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilene Cohen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilene Cohen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Locations
- 1 29 E 22nd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 982-4780
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen has helped me very much over the past few years. She listens carefully and makes fascinating connections between things I talk about . I'm continually impressed at how she works, steering conversations to help me clarify my thoughts and emotions. I've experienced several a-ha moments with her. I have been able to move forward in life through my work with Dr. Cohen. She's also been very flexible - easy to contact, easy to schedule, conveniently located.
About Dr. Ilene Cohen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396807913
Frequently Asked Questions
