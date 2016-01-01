Ileana Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ileana Nunez, ARNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ileana Nunez, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Ileana Nunez works at
Locations
-
1
My ObGyn, LLC601 Nw 179th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 436-2867
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ileana Nunez?
About Ileana Nunez, ARNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396055950
Frequently Asked Questions
Ileana Nunez accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ileana Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ileana Nunez works at
Ileana Nunez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ileana Nunez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ileana Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ileana Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.