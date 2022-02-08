See All Physicians Assistants in Bellevue, WA
Ilana Simon, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Ilana Simon, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ilana Simon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, WA. 

Ilana Simon works at The Everett Clinic at Eastside in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Nathan Summers, PA-C
Nathan Summers, PA-C
8 (6)
View Profile
Daniel Patzer, ATC
Daniel Patzer, ATC
2 (2)
View Profile
Dave Cantrell, PA-C
Dave Cantrell, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Everett Clinic at Eastside
    1200 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-1039
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ilana Simon?

    Feb 08, 2022
    Dr Ilana is an amazing healthcare professional. It is easy to find quick availability on her calendar. She asks you plenty of questions to get to the rootcause which enables correct diagnosis. I felt extremely comfortable to talk to her and would high recommend to anyone
    Rahul — Feb 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ilana Simon, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Ilana Simon, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ilana Simon to family and friends

    Ilana Simon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ilana Simon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ilana Simon, PA-C.

    About Ilana Simon, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073966966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ilana Simon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ilana Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ilana Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ilana Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ilana Simon works at The Everett Clinic at Eastside in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Ilana Simon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ilana Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ilana Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ilana Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ilana Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ilana Simon, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.