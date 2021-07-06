Overview

Dr. Ilana Gelfond-Polnariev, OD is a Pediatric Optometrist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Salus and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Gelfond-Polnariev works at NYC Pupil in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.