Dr. Ilana Albanese, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ilana Albanese, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Albanese works at
Locations
Turning Point Integrated Therapy LLC12741 Research Blvd Ste 700, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 413-9514
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Albanese for learning disability and focus assessments. First of all Dr. Albanese works with insurance companies and doesn't take advantage of parents wanting to do whatever it takes to help their children. Dr. Albanese is much faster than anyone else I talked to - she gives the results at the time of testing verbally and a report within a week, whereas other doctors quoted a month for the report. Dr. Albanese is also extremely responsive to follow up questions.
About Dr. Ilana Albanese, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1063505717
Dr. Albanese works at
