See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sacramento, CA
Ikuko Miyazaki, MS Icon-share Share Profile

Ikuko Miyazaki, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ikuko Miyazaki, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA. 

Ikuko Miyazaki works at Restoring Family Harmony in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Leah Fairbank
Leah Fairbank
0 (0)
View Profile
Eli Gifford
Eli Gifford
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Restoring Family Harmony
    874 57th St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 802-0233
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ikuko Miyazaki?

    Oct 20, 2022
    I've gone back to Iko for sessions at various times in my life. I lived in Boston for a while and tried to find other local therapists there, but none could measure up to the care and brilliance of Iko. I've dealt with varying levels of anxiety and stress from family and work, and even when I'm not sure what my goal or question is, she's able to help me pull back the layers in a situation to reveal a plan forward or an understanding of acceptance for a challenging situation. Every single session has felt like a worthwhile use of time. Can't recommend her enough.
    RH91600 — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ikuko Miyazaki, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Ikuko Miyazaki, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ikuko Miyazaki to family and friends

    Ikuko Miyazaki's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ikuko Miyazaki

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ikuko Miyazaki, MS.

    About Ikuko Miyazaki, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093823429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ikuko Miyazaki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ikuko Miyazaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ikuko Miyazaki works at Restoring Family Harmony in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Ikuko Miyazaki’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ikuko Miyazaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ikuko Miyazaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ikuko Miyazaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ikuko Miyazaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ikuko Miyazaki, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.