Ijeoma Perkins, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ijeoma Perkins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Durham, NC.
Ijeoma Perkins works at
Locations
1
Telecare Durham Actt2400 Broad St Ste 1, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (407) 548-9655
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
PA Perkins was my primary health care advisor for several years. I have never had health care anyone as qualified, caring, and competent.
About Ijeoma Perkins, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1649588989
Ijeoma Perkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ijeoma Perkins accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ijeoma Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ijeoma Perkins works at
5 patients have reviewed Ijeoma Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ijeoma Perkins.
