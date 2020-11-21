See All Counselors in Dallas, TX
Ijeoma Onyejiaka, LPC

Ijeoma Onyejiaka, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

    8035 E R L Thornton Fwy Ste 334, Dallas, TX 75228 (972) 441-7349

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Antisocial Behavior
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Dependence Chevron Icon
Trauma and Critical Care  Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    Cigna
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas
    Medicaid
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Superior HealthPlan

    4.6
    Nov 21, 2020
    Norm — Nov 21, 2020
    Patient Reviews
    Ijeoma Onyejiaka, LPC
    About Ijeoma Onyejiaka, LPC

    Counseling
    English, Igbo
    1124480892
