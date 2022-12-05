See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Igor Melnik, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Igor Melnik, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Igor Melnik, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Igor Melnik works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
Antonia Reynaga-Rankin, PA-C
4 (5)
View Profile
Sonja White, PA-C
Sonja White, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Rita Stoufflet, PA-C
Rita Stoufflet, PA-C
6 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jamal Haleem
    4001 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 453-4966
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Igor Melnik?

Dec 05, 2022
Took my son in to the ED with flu-like symptoms. Our ED visit was very short, he ordered appropriate tests for my son and gave him medication to help him feel better. Very knowledgeable and great rapport with his patients. I will definitely recommend him to anyone going to Methodist Hospital ER.
Isaac — Dec 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Igor Melnik, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Igor Melnik, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Igor Melnik to family and friends

Igor Melnik's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Igor Melnik

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Igor Melnik, PA-C.

About Igor Melnik, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1376068304
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Igor Melnik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Igor Melnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Igor Melnik works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Igor Melnik’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Igor Melnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Igor Melnik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Igor Melnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Igor Melnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Igor Melnik, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.