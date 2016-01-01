Dr. Ojelade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ifetayo Ojelade, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ifetayo Ojelade, PHD is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Ojelade works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Team Rehabilitation Ga10 LLC1867 Harvard Ave, Atlanta, GA 30337 Directions (404) 635-6021
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ojelade?
About Dr. Ifetayo Ojelade, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1639263171
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ojelade accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojelade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojelade works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojelade. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojelade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojelade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojelade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.