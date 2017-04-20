See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, VA
Ife Torrence, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ife Torrence, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. 

Ife Torrence works at Primary Health Care Associates in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Healthcare Associates-RCH
    1510 N 28th St Ste 301, Richmond, VA 23223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 644-1665
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 20, 2017
    I love Mrs. Torrence. She is very personable, pleasant and always listens to any problem I may have. She is matter of fact and lets you know what you need to do to take of yourself and get better. She is very concerned about my health. I have recommended several people to her and will continue to do so. Her staff is wonderful.
    Richmond, VA — Apr 20, 2017
    About Ife Torrence, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699176115
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ife Torrence, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ife Torrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ife Torrence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ife Torrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ife Torrence works at Primary Health Care Associates in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Ife Torrence’s profile.

    Ife Torrence has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ife Torrence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ife Torrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ife Torrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

