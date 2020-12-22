Idenise Cabanas, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Idenise Cabanas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Idenise Cabanas, PA-C
Overview
Idenise Cabanas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ.

Locations
Deseret Family Medicine1425 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-3000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring devoted PA.
About Idenise Cabanas, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184630758
Frequently Asked Questions
Idenise Cabanas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Idenise Cabanas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Idenise Cabanas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Idenise Cabanas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Idenise Cabanas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Idenise Cabanas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.