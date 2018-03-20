See All Physicians Assistants in South Miami, FL
Idelsis Trelles, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (20)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Idelsis Trelles, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in South Miami, FL. 

Idelsis Trelles works at Sunset Pediatrics in South Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunset Pediatrics
    7300 Sw 62nd Pl, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-1133
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 20, 2018
    Dr. Trelles is very professional on my last visit she listened to all my concerns and helped me find solutions. I certainly do recommend Dr. Trelles
    Maria Gutiérrez in Miami, Fl — Mar 20, 2018
    Photo: Idelsis Trelles, PA-C
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Idelsis Trelles, PA-C.

    About Idelsis Trelles, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174772396
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Idelsis Trelles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Idelsis Trelles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Idelsis Trelles works at Sunset Pediatrics in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Idelsis Trelles’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Idelsis Trelles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Idelsis Trelles.

