Ida Sorongon
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ida Sorongon is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Ida Sorongon works at
Locations
Firstmed of Southern Nevada LLC3343 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 731-0909
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She listens and thoriugh. Very friendly.
About Ida Sorongon
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700225844
Ida Sorongon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ida Sorongon accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ida Sorongon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Ida Sorongon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ida Sorongon.
