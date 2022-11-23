Dr. Jeltova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ida Jeltova, PHD
Dr. Ida Jeltova, PHD is a Psychologist in Ridgewood, NJ.
Robert P Forte DDS PA88 W Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 757-0600
Wonderful! Has been very helpful for both myself and child. Scrutinizes our difficulties in proactive and positive ways; suggests ways to look at our situations in a better light, with advice to help heal. Would happily recommend her to anyone needing a therapist.
- Psychology
- English
- 1922298421
