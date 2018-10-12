See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Overview

Ibha Sedenu is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Ibha Sedenu works at Millenia Psychiatry & Research in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millenia Psychiatry & Research
    5956 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 1, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 245-8501
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2018
    A fascinating calm, contagious, very professional, very accurate in the way of prescribing.
    — Oct 12, 2018
    About Ibha Sedenu

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467701177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ibha Sedenu is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ibha Sedenu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ibha Sedenu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ibha Sedenu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ibha Sedenu works at Millenia Psychiatry & Research in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Ibha Sedenu’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ibha Sedenu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ibha Sedenu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ibha Sedenu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ibha Sedenu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

