Iara Campos-Davids, MFT
Offers telehealth
Iara Campos-Davids, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Albany, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1505 Solano Ave, Albany, CA 94707 Directions (925) 822-4396
Tessa Barrows Marriage & Family Therapist PC37 Quail Ct Ste 201, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Iara is an excellent psychotherapist; I do recommend her. I went to the consultation because I was depressed. She was compassionated, empathic, and a good listener. She suggested some resources that helped me manage my emotions and set up new objectives in my life. Together, we identified some behaviors and thoughts that I learned when growing up and understood how those affect me in my adult life. She also speaks Spanish and Portuguese, which facilitated our conversations when I couldn't explain an English expression or word.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
