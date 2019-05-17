See All Chiropractors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Ian Yamane, DC

Chiropractic
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ian Yamane, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Yamane works at SUMMIT MEDICAL GROUP in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Rehabiliation Centers
    2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 309-4878
  2. 2
    Henderson Location
    2900 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 114, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 658-0204

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autoimmune Diseases
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Autoimmune Diseases
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2019
    So knowledgable and caring at the same time. Very professional.
    — May 17, 2019
    About Dr. Ian Yamane, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144232299
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Yamane, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yamane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

