Dr. Ian Yamane, DC
Overview
Dr. Ian Yamane, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Locations
Nevada Rehabiliation Centers2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 309-4878
Henderson Location2900 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 114, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 658-0204
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So knowledgable and caring at the same time. Very professional.
About Dr. Ian Yamane, DC
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamane accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamane works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.