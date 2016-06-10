See All Chiropractors in Brooklyn, NY
Ian Stern, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
4 (15)
Overview

Ian Stern, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    346 91st St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 680-6156
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2016
    I went to Dr. Stern on a Sunday morning for my first time. I was in so much pain and felt hopeless. I just moved into the Bay Ridge neighborhood so I needed a Chiropractor ASAP. They took me in the same day. Dr. Stern's staff was very nice and accommodating. He was very professional and very informational. Dr. Stern has this energy that is contagious. I felt like he took my neck and spine apart and built it right back together again. Really awesome guy.
    Jun 10, 2016
    About Ian Stern, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881742997
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ian Stern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Ian Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Ian Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ian Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ian Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ian Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

