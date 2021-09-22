Dr. Klock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ian Klock, DC
Overview
Dr. Ian Klock, DC is a Chiropractor in Canonsburg, PA.
Locations
- 1 160 W Pike St, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 743-1050
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to him for close to 10 years, before moving out of the area, to Harrisburg. After contracting a very bad case of interstitial cystitis, spending thousands of dollars on nearly every type of treatment out there, and seeing 8 various health care providers, including Johns Hopkins, with almost no success. The best that modern medicine could do was give me opioids for the pain. Extremely frustrated, and running out of options and time (this was destroying and shortening my life) I gave Ian a call. After the third visit, I was able to run a half mile, and a few weeks later, a mile. Prior to this, I had days where I couldn't get out of bed. I wholeheartedly recommend him.
About Dr. Ian Klock, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1366635344
