Ian Cotton, MFT
Ian Cotton, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in La Mesa, CA.
- 1 4730 Palm Ave Ste 208, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (858) 627-7766
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ian's therapeutic approach is balanced: he is an excellent listener, but also offers frank, healthy feedback. He is caring and sensitive to our emotions, but also pragmatic and strategic. He has helped me immeasurably, both practically - with navigating daily life stuff, and psychologically - navigating my own thoughts and feelings about the past and present. If you've been disappointed by therapists who simply nodded and agreed with you, that's not Ian. He's a gentle soul yet bold. An unflinchingly authentic counselor.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1851492359
Ian Cotton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ian Cotton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Ian Cotton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ian Cotton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ian Cotton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ian Cotton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.