Iain Gallego, FNP
Overview
Iain Gallego, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Iain Gallego works at
Locations
AHPN Chester2701 Chester Ave # 101, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 716-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a appointment at 8:15am this morning for lain Gallego for him to do a phone call, i told him I have a bladder infection, he emailed the prescriptions to Walmart, he's the best doctor
About Iain Gallego, FNP
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Bakersfieldcollege
