Iain Gallego, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Iain Gallego, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Iain Gallego works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    AHPN Chester
    AHPN Chester
2701 Chester Ave # 101, Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661) 716-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2020
    I had a appointment at 8:15am this morning for lain Gallego for him to do a phone call, i told him I have a bladder infection, he emailed the prescriptions to Walmart, he's the best doctor
    Lisa Dykes — Jul 11, 2020
    About Iain Gallego, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720198674
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Stanford University
    Bakersfieldcollege
