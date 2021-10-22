Iain Black has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Iain Black, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Iain Black, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Peoria, AZ.
Iain Black works at
Locations
Valley Arthritis Care - Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Ste I, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 815-2690
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is such a sweet heart and I love him! He is very kind and funny and takes really good care of you!
About Iain Black, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376798421
Frequently Asked Questions
