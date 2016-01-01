Dr. Barry Halote, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Halote, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barry Halote, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Halote works at
Locations
-
1
Maury T. Carlin Ph.d A Psychological Corp.16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 1050, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 752-3330Tuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:15pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halote?
About Dr. Barry Halote, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285822973
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halote accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halote works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Halote. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.