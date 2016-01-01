See All Physical Therapists in Fort Lee, NJ
Dr. Hyun Park, DPT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hyun Park, DPT

Physical Therapy
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hyun Park, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Fort Lee, NJ. They completed their residency with Kessler Rehabilitation Centers

Dr. Park works at Tenafly Pediatrics in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physical Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Russell Hartophilis, PT
Russell Hartophilis, PT
10 (32)
View Profile
Carlo Chan, PT
Carlo Chan, PT
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Dwyer, DPT
Dr. Michael Dwyer, DPT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tenafly Pediatrics
    301 BRIDGE PLZ N, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 877-1422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Injury
Arthritis
Back Injuries
Ankle Injury
Arthritis
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Park?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hyun Park, DPT
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hyun Park, DPT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Park to family and friends

    Dr. Park's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Park

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hyun Park, DPT.

    About Dr. Hyun Park, DPT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568612992
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kessler Rehabilitation Centers
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Montclair State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hyun Park, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hyun Park, DPT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.