Dr. Jang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyun Jang, OD
Overview
Dr. Hyun Jang, OD is an Optometrist in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Jang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Costco Wholesale Corp Dba Costco Pharm2828 Chad Dr, Eugene, OR 97408 Directions (541) 242-0789
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jang?
Dr Jang is a nice guy and a good optometrist.
About Dr. Hyun Jang, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1134286289
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jang works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.