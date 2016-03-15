See All Physicians Assistants in Concord, NC
Hyman Fowler Jr, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Hyman Fowler Jr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Concord, NC. 

Hyman Fowler Jr works at Mcgill Family Medicine in Concord, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Concord Office
    202D McGill Ave NW, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Hyman Fowler Jr, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447598750
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hyman Fowler Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hyman Fowler Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hyman Fowler Jr works at Mcgill Family Medicine in Concord, NC. View the full address on Hyman Fowler Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Hyman Fowler Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hyman Fowler Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hyman Fowler Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hyman Fowler Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

