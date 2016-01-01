Hyeran Kim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hyeran Kim, NP
Overview
Hyeran Kim, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Hyeran Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Cumberland Diagnostic Trtmt Ctr100 N Portland Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 260-7500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hyeran Kim?
About Hyeran Kim, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497829782
Frequently Asked Questions
Hyeran Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hyeran Kim works at
Hyeran Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hyeran Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hyeran Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hyeran Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.