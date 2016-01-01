Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huy Hoang, OD
Dr. Huy Hoang, OD is an Optometrist in Seattle, WA.
Jackson Vision Clinic3324 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144 Directions (206) 322-6915
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Optometry
- English
- 1932323813
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.