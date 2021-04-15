See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Powell, OH
Humera Mahmood, IMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Humera Mahmood, IMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Powell, OH. 

Humera Mahmood works at Illumine Counseling in Powell, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tranquil Pathways Counseling LLC
    161 S Liberty St, Powell, OH 43065 (614) 537-1985

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Depressive Disorders
Stress
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Stress

Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Humera Mahmood, IMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649320888
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Humera Mahmood, IMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Humera Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Humera Mahmood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Humera Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Humera Mahmood works at Illumine Counseling in Powell, OH. View the full address on Humera Mahmood’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Humera Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Humera Mahmood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Humera Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Humera Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

