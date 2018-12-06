Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hugh Van Auken Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP
Overview
Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP is a Clinical Psychologist in Mishawaka, IN.
Hugh Van Auken Sr works at
Locations
David F Sonego MD PC & Associates230 E Day Rd Ste 160, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 271-8222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Aiken is very kind and sincere. He’s very straightforward and works with you if you have urgent needs. My only issue is with the office side. All phone calls go directly to voicemail so it’s impossible to reach someone in a promptly manner. My voicemails were sometimes not answered until days later or not at all so I’d have to follow up in person. The one woman I worked with frequently was very understanding and kind when I came in to follow up and/or ask questions.
About Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1275537854
Frequently Asked Questions
Hugh Van Auken Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Hugh Van Auken Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hugh Van Auken Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Hugh Van Auken Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hugh Van Auken Sr.
