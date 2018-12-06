See All Clinical Psychologists in Mishawaka, IN
Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP Icon-share Share Profile

Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP is a Clinical Psychologist in Mishawaka, IN. 

Hugh Van Auken Sr works at David F Sonego MD PC & Assocs in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    David F Sonego MD PC & Associates
    230 E Day Rd Ste 160, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 271-8222
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hugh Van Auken Sr?

    Dec 06, 2018
    Dr. Van Aiken is very kind and sincere. He’s very straightforward and works with you if you have urgent needs. My only issue is with the office side. All phone calls go directly to voicemail so it’s impossible to reach someone in a promptly manner. My voicemails were sometimes not answered until days later or not at all so I’d have to follow up in person. The one woman I worked with frequently was very understanding and kind when I came in to follow up and/or ask questions.
    — Dec 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP
    How would you rate your experience with Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hugh Van Auken Sr to family and friends

    Hugh Van Auken Sr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hugh Van Auken Sr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP.

    About Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275537854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hugh Van Auken Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hugh Van Auken Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hugh Van Auken Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hugh Van Auken Sr works at David F Sonego MD PC & Assocs in Mishawaka, IN. View the full address on Hugh Van Auken Sr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Hugh Van Auken Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hugh Van Auken Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hugh Van Auken Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hugh Van Auken Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Hugh Van Auken Sr, CP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.