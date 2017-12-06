See All Psychologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD

Psychology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD is a Psychologist in Palm Springs, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Southern California

Dr. Blount works at Psychological Resource Centers, Inc. in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Resource Centers Inc.
    2150 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 10, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 322-5191
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blount?

    Dec 06, 2017
    Best Forensic Psychologist in the business!
    Palm Desert, CA — Dec 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blount to family and friends

    Dr. Blount's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blount

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD.

    About Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053499459
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blount is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blount has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blount has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blount works at Psychological Resource Centers, Inc. in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blount’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blount. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blount.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blount, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blount appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hugh Blount, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.