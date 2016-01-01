Huei Cheng, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Huei Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Huei Cheng, LPC
Overview
Huei Cheng, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Savannah, GA.
Huei Cheng works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy2 E Bryan St Fl 4, Savannah, GA 31401 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Huei Cheng?
About Huei Cheng, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1164811980
Frequently Asked Questions
Huei Cheng accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Huei Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Huei Cheng works at
2 patients have reviewed Huei Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Huei Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Huei Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Huei Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.