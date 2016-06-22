Dr. Mei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubert Mei, DC
Overview
Dr. Hubert Mei, DC is a Chiropractor in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Mei works at
Locations
Mei Chiropractic PC
467 W 31st St, Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 791-0025
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hubert is a great Chiropractor and Accupuncher doctor. The cost is reasonable if you don't have insurance. He's funny and nice. I didn't know the needles were in or out. The staff that works for him are nice. His mother and father are next door doing Accupuncher and Herbs. Such a nice place to get well.
About Dr. Hubert Mei, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1588672687
Dr. Mei accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mei works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
