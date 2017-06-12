Howard Levitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Howard Levitt, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Howard Levitt, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Westlake Village, CA.
Howard Levitt works at
Stephen J Wilson MD4165 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 345, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Directions (805) 495-0375
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Howard Levitt is an extraordinary therapist. Knowing his background and the fact that he is married and has successful adul children of his own has reassured us about his capacity as a family therapist. He handles teens in strategic ways and professionally gets the job done.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1568433340
Howard Levitt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Howard Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
